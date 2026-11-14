🏛️ La Porte Park Board: Nov. 18 meeting topics and how to speak

The La Porte Park and Recreation Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 4 p.m. at the Park Administrative Office, 250 Pine Lake Avenue.

They’ll handle regular business: call to order, Pledge, roll call, recognition, approval of October 21, 2026 minutes, review of bills and claims, public comment, sub-committee reports, old and new business, board and staff comments, then adjournment.

Under old business, they’ll talk about the Civic Auditorium Elevator and the Community Parks Initiative.

Under new business, they’ll consider:

Beechwood Golf Course fees

Civic Auditorium fees

A Civic Auditorium parking/accessibility study

The La Porte Invitational contract

Board members include mayoral appointees Sam Carmel (Feb 2026–Dec 2029), Murrell (JR) Francis (Jan 2025–Dec 2028), Mitch Feikes (Jan 2023–Dec 2026), and Nicole Messacar (Jan 2024–Dec 2027); School Board appointee Ryan Seaburg (Jan 2025–Dec 2026); Library Board appointee Jeff Starkey (Apr 2026–Dec 2026); non-voting member Roberta Mumaw; and Council Liaison Karyl Machek-Feikes.

You can watch meetings live or later at facebook.com/cityoflaportein and youtube.com/cityoflaportein. Past agendas and minutes are on www.cityoflaporte.com.

To speak during public comment, you must fill out a form with your name, address, and topic. The Chair sets a reasonable time limit. Comments are statements only (no Q&A), and personal attacks are not allowed.

The next meeting is set for Wednesday, December 16, 2026.