La Porte’s skilled trades scene is busy right now, especially for welders and experienced auto techs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: AeroStaff

AeroStaff Location: La Porte, IN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.05 – $32.00 per hour , about 40 hrs/week

, about Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, flexible schedule

High-precision TIG welding on stainless, titanium, nickel, cobalt, and specialty alloys for aircraft and aerospace systems. You’ll weld, prep, and blend parts to tight specs, support inspections (including NDT), and work under strict aerospace quality standards like AS9100 and AWS D17.1.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Location: La Porte, IN

Type: Full-time (shifts after training)

Full-time (shifts after training) Pay: $29.14/hr start , $30.41/hr after 12 months

, Schedule: Train on 1st shift (6am–2pm) up to 6 months, then move to 2nd (2pm–10pm) or 3rd (10pm–6am)

TIG weld and repair aerospace castings, dies, molds, and fixtures to Class A standards (FPI and X-ray). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of TIG experience, can read blueprints, and want steady, high-spec work on advanced alloys.

Employer: kaiserauto llc (Kaiser Auto LaPorte)

Location: La Porte, IN 46350

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $75,000 – $100,000 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts, no weekends

Benefits: Health insurance assistance, full benefits package, employee discounts, paid and on-the-job training, production-based bonuses, flexible pay structure (salary/hourly/flat rate)

Busy independent shop where techs write their own estimates, not service advisors. If you have 3+ years of shop experience, want strong pay, modern diagnostic tools, and a clean, well-run bay, this one is built for career techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good shops and plants remember solid applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.