undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 La Porte IN Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings
La Porte’s skilled trades scene is busy right now, especially for welders and experienced auto techs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
TIG Welder – Aerospace Components
- Employer: AeroStaff
- Location: La Porte, IN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $26.05 – $32.00 per hour, about 40 hrs/week
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, PTO, flexible schedule
High-precision TIG welding on stainless, titanium, nickel, cobalt, and specialty alloys for aircraft and aerospace systems. You’ll weld, prep, and blend parts to tight specs, support inspections (including NDT), and work under strict aerospace quality standards like AS9100 and AWS D17.1.
Precision TIG Fabrication Welder — Aerospace Components
- Employer: Howmet Aerospace
- Location: La Porte, IN
- Type: Full-time (shifts after training)
- Pay: $29.14/hr start, $30.41/hr after 12 months
- Schedule: Train on 1st shift (6am–2pm) up to 6 months, then move to 2nd (2pm–10pm) or 3rd (10pm–6am)
TIG weld and repair aerospace castings, dies, molds, and fixtures to Class A standards (FPI and X-ray). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of TIG experience, can read blueprints, and want steady, high-spec work on advanced alloys.
Professional Automotive Technician (3+ Years)
- Employer: kaiserauto llc (Kaiser Auto LaPorte)
- Location: La Porte, IN 46350
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $75,000 – $100,000 per year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts, no weekends
- Benefits: Health insurance assistance, full benefits package, employee discounts, paid and on-the-job training, production-based bonuses, flexible pay structure (salary/hourly/flat rate)
Busy independent shop where techs write their own estimates, not service advisors. If you have 3+ years of shop experience, want strong pay, modern diagnostic tools, and a clean, well-run bay, this one is built for career techs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good shops and plants remember solid applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.