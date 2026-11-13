La Porte’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and leading production teams. If you’re comfortable in a plant or shop setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: La Porte, IN

Pay: $25 – $40/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift (train on 1st shift)

You’ll be the go-to person for keeping high-tech production equipment running—mechanical, electrical, PLCs, hydraulics, pneumatics, and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing maintenance and like troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and working with advanced systems like VFDs and PLCs.

Employer: AeroStaff

Location: La Porte, IN 46350 (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week (night shift preferred)

Hands-on role cleaning, grinding, and finishing metal parts before and after welding so they meet quality and cosmetic standards. Good for someone comfortable with grinders and power tools, standing on their feet, and working around noise and sparks; includes health, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Location: La Porte, IN

Type: Full-time, supervising 20–25 hourly employees

Lead a production area at a state-of-the-art aerospace casting plant, guiding a team, solving shop-floor problems, and driving safety, quality, and productivity. You’ll need supervisory experience in manufacturing, and in return you get health insurance from day one, 401(k) with company match and contribution, PTO, and 13 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.