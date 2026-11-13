📅 Game Day at the Library for Kids

Bring the kids to the La Porte County Public Library to celebrate International Games Month.

This event is for kids and is all about having fun with games:

Play video games like Mario Kart

Try board games such as Scrabble and others at the library

and others at the library Bring your own favorite games to share

Or even create a brand-new game using supplies provided by the library

It’s a relaxed, drop-in style celebration meant to help kids unplug and play together.

Check the La Porte County Public Library events page or your local branch for the exact date, time, and location of this International Games Month Celebration before you go.