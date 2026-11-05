📅 Teen 3D Printing Demo with Free Fidget Toy

Teens can get a hands-on intro to 3D printing at the La Porte County Public Library.

At this program, you’ll:

Learn about websites with print-ready 3D files

See how a flat image becomes a 3D model

Watch the library’s Bambu Lab 3D printer in action

in action Take home a small 3D printed fidget toy

This event is for teens. Check the library’s event page or calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location, and to see if registration is required.