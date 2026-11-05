undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
La Porte
📅 Teen 3D printing demo with free fidget toy
7 days ago
📅 Teen 3D Printing Demo with Free Fidget Toy
Teens can get a hands-on intro to 3D printing at the La Porte County Public Library.
At this program, you’ll:
- Learn about websites with print-ready 3D files
- See how a flat image becomes a 3D model
- Watch the library’s Bambu Lab 3D printer in action
- Take home a small 3D printed fidget toy
This event is for teens. Check the library’s event page or calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location, and to see if registration is required.
More Info: 3D Printed Fidget Toys | La Porte County Public Li...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.