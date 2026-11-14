La Plata’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong hospital roles and smaller assisted living options. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System (UM Charles Regional Medical Center)

University of Maryland Medical System (UM Charles Regional Medical Center) Location: La Plata, MD

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Salary: $400,000–$500,000+

Board-certified general orthopedic surgeon role with a single clinic site, flexible OR time, and 7 days/month call. You’ll help grow a key orthopedic service line with strong hospital support, integrated PT, and future mid-level help as volume builds.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System – Charles Regional Medical Center

Location: La Plata, MD

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7:00 PM – 7:30 AM, rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: $42.35 – $57.40/hour

Night-shift RN role on a stroke/telemetry unit with varying acuity, strong teamwork, and clear growth paths. Offers a competitive sign-on bonus, relocation assistance, differentials, and full benefits while you deepen skills in stroke care and cardiac monitoring.

Employer: Assisted Living at Hawkins Gate LLC

Location: La Plata, MD

Type: Part-time & PRN, 3 PM – 11 PM, 16–28 hours/week

Salary: From $19.00/hour

Small 5-bed assisted living looking for a Med Tech/Caregiver to help with meds, ADLs, light cooking, and activities. You’ll work in a home-like setting and get 401(k) with match, paid orientation, and paid training; CPR/First Aid and Med Tech certification are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.