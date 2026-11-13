La Plata’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or pick up flexible part-time hours. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: La Plata, MD

Salary: $29.50/hour; Year 1 potential: $83,500–$100,500 (salary + bonus, may vary by location)

(salary + bonus, may vary by location) Type: Full-Time (about 45 hours/week)

Step into a fast-track program that prepares you to run your own ALDI store. You’ll lead a team, handle daily operations (stocking, merchandising, customer service), and get industry-leading training, strong benefits, and a clear path into retail leadership.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: 300 Rosewick Rd, La Plata, MD 20646

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-Time (weekdays/afternoons/weekends)

Work inside Lowe’s helping customers and contractors with paint choices, color matching, and product questions. This role is great if you like talking with people, enjoy sales, and want flexible hours while building product and customer-service skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—retail roles in La Plata tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.