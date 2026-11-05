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Charles County

County hiring Right of Way Agent

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FRsk_1Gp4uAes00

Charles County is hiring a Right of Way Agent in the Property Acquisition and Right of Way Division to support road, utility, and public facility projects. Applicants should have experience in real estate, property research, appraisals, or title work, along with strong communication and negotiation skills. Apply here: https://charlescountymd.info/RightOfWayAgentI

This content is adapted from materials provided by Charles County Government

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