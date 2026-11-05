📣 La Plata, MD Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

La Plata has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from local service businesses to mission-driven media. Good options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: LPi

LPi Location: La Plata, MD (field-based, home office + local travel)

(field-based, home office + local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000+ first year (base $42,250 + uncapped commission; established reps average ~$85,000, top reps can reach six figures)

Help local businesses advertise in print and digital channels that support churches and nonprofits. This is a new business, outbound sales role (about 75 calls/day) with strong earning upside, benefits starting the first of the month after hire, and growth paths for high performers.

Employer: Green Group Oklahoma

Location: La Plata, MD (in-person, local territory)

(in-person, local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $32,000/year (guaranteed base + commission)

Sell lawn care services to residential and commercial clients through in-person visits and follow-up on leads. Good fit if you like being out in the field, building repeat relationships, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: First Insurance Group of Maryland

Location: La Plata, MD (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time (other/unspecified category)

Full-time (other/unspecified category) Pay: $25.90–$31.19 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Blend insurance sales and customer service while helping clients choose the right property, casualty, and commercial coverage. Great if you like detailed work, clear communication, and want a hybrid schedule with 401(k) match, health insurance, and PTO; insurance license required or obtained within 90 days.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.