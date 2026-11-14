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La Plata County
⚠️ Central hub for 2026 flood recovery help in La Plata County
11 days ago
⚠️ One-stop hub for 2026 flood recovery help
If your family is dealing with the recent flooding, there’s a single place to start.
La Plata County’s 2026 Flood Information page pulls together official updates and resources, including:
- How to report property damage
- Cleanup and debris removal info
- Current road conditions
- Emergency assistance and temporary housing options
- Other local support services
- How to sign up for emergency alerts
Because conditions and resources are changing, families and staff should use the La Plata County official website for the most up-to-date details.
Durango School District (DSD) will keep families and staff informed directly about any flood-related changes to school operations, transportation, or student services.
More Info: Looking for flood recovery resources? Start here. ...
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