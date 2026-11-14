⚠️ One-stop hub for 2026 flood recovery help

If your family is dealing with the recent flooding, there’s a single place to start.

La Plata County’s 2026 Flood Information page pulls together official updates and resources, including:

How to report property damage

Cleanup and debris removal info

info Current road conditions

Emergency assistance and temporary housing options

and options Other local support services

How to sign up for emergency alerts

Because conditions and resources are changing, families and staff should use the La Plata County official website for the most up-to-date details.

Durango School District (DSD) will keep families and staff informed directly about any flood-related changes to school operations, transportation, or student services.