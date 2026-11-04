📅 Weekly beginner tech classes for adults in LaPlace

📅 Beginner tech help for adults every Thursday in LaPlace

Want to get more comfortable with computers? The St. John the Baptist Parish Library is offering beginner tech classes every Thursday at the Norris J. Millet Sr. Library – LaPlace, 2920 Hwy 51, LaPlace, LA 70068.

These classes are for adults and cover basic skills like:

Hand placement on the keyboard

Getting to know computer hardware

Doing an Internet search

Using email

The LaPlace Branch is open Monday–Thursday, 9:00am–8:00pm and Saturday, 9:00am–5:00pm (closed Friday and Sunday). Check with the branch for the exact Thursday class time and how to sign up.

If you or someone you know is new to computers, this is a friendly place to start and ask questions in person.