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📅 Weekly beginner tech classes for adults in LaPlace
📅 Beginner tech help for adults every Thursday in LaPlace
Want to get more comfortable with computers? The St. John the Baptist Parish Library is offering beginner tech classes every Thursday at the Norris J. Millet Sr. Library – LaPlace, 2920 Hwy 51, LaPlace, LA 70068.
These classes are for adults and cover basic skills like:
- Hand placement on the keyboard
- Getting to know computer hardware
- Doing an Internet search
- Using email
The LaPlace Branch is open Monday–Thursday, 9:00am–8:00pm and Saturday, 9:00am–5:00pm (closed Friday and Sunday). Check with the branch for the exact Thursday class time and how to sign up.
If you or someone you know is new to computers, this is a friendly place to start and ask questions in person.
More Info: Tech Basics | St. John the Baptist Parish Library
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