⚠️ Windstorm cleanup on La Pine city roads today

After the early-morning windstorm on November 13, 2026, La Pine Public Works crews are moving through the community to clear downed trees blocking city roads.

The City says all affected spots have been identified, and tree removal is expected to be finished by midafternoon on November 13.

If you’re out driving today in La Pine, be prepared for crews and equipment in the roadway and possible short delays while they finish clearing branches and trees.