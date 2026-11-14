La Pine’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both for licensed clinicians and animal lovers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com Location: La Pine, OR (community-based behavioral health facility)

(community-based behavioral health facility) Type: Locum / Part-time (about 30 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Provide outpatient psychiatric care for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. Day shifts only, no call, and a steady, ongoing assignment with support from LocumTenens.com’s credentialing and placement team.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com Location: La Pine, OR (covering a facility in Tillamook, OR)

(covering a facility in Tillamook, OR) Type: Full-time Locum (Dec 1, 2026 – Jun 1, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Full-scope OB/GYN coverage in clinic, ER, and call at a Trauma Level IV facility using EPIC. Mix of weekday clinic plus 24-hour call and weekend 24-hour call-only shifts along the Oregon coast.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers – La Pine Animal Hospital

Location: La Pine, OR

Type: Part-time (Mon 8:00–5:30, every other Sat 9:00–4:00, as needed)

(Mon 8:00–5:30, every other Sat 9:00–4:00, as needed) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with patient care, exams, lab work, radiographs, surgery prep, and client service in a full-service, community-focused animal hospital. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet discounts, CE support, and wellbeing resources.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.