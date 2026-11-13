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La Paz County
⚠️ La Paz County animal shelter changing operators Nov. 15
10 days ago
⚠️ Animal shelter services changing on Nov. 15
La Paz County has announced a change in who runs the La Paz County Animal Shelter.
What’s happening:
- The shelter is transitioning operations to Animal Relief Fund, Inc. (ARF).
- ARF will officially take over animal shelter services on November 15, 2026.
- While phone lines are being transferred, there may be temporary phone disruptions.
Need help or have questions? Call the shelter at 928-669-6115 for assistance during this transition.
The county is asking for residents’ patience as they work to make the change as smooth as possible.
More Info: Public Notice: Animal Shelter Transition • La Paz ...
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