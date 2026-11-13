⚠️ Animal shelter services changing on Nov. 15

La Paz County has announced a change in who runs the La Paz County Animal Shelter.

What’s happening:

The shelter is transitioning operations to Animal Relief Fund, Inc. (ARF) .

. ARF will officially take over animal shelter services on November 15, 2026 .

. While phone lines are being transferred, there may be temporary phone disruptions.

Need help or have questions? Call the shelter at 928-669-6115 for assistance during this transition.

The county is asking for residents’ patience as they work to make the change as smooth as possible.