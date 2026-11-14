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Santee
Heritage Steakhouse opens at Lantern Crest
4 days ago
Heritage Steakhouse has opened on the sixth floor of The Legacy building at Lantern Crest, located at 200 Lantern Crest Way in Santee. Diners can now make reservations for this new restaurant by calling 619-499-7560. More information: https://www.theheritagesteakhouse.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by La Mesa Chamber of Commerce
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