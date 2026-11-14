La Mesa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: La Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.10 – $23.10/hour

Application window expected to close: 03/31/2027

Work under a licensed pharmacist in a busy retail setting while you finish school. Good fit if you’re in an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program and want hands-on experience with patient care, safety, and immunizations, plus access to CVS’s benefits for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Evolve Adolescent Behavioral Health / Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Adolescent Behavioral Health / Evolve Treatment Centers Location: La Mesa, CA (also serves Mt. Helix & Encinitas )

(also serves ) Type: Part-time, onsite

Schedule: 2 weekends/month, Sat–Sun, 12:00 pm – 8:30 pm

2 weekends/month, Pay: $33 – $37/hour

Join a multidisciplinary team caring for teens (12–17) in residential treatment. You’ll handle meds, vitals, safety, and emergencies, and this role is highlighted as great experience for LVNs/LPTs considering an RN path, with PTO, paid holidays, and free meals at the residential centers.

Employer: Evolve Treatment Centers

Location: La Mesa, CA (also Encinitas & Del Mar )

(also ) Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Pay: $32 – $34/hour

For BBS associates who want deep experience with teen mental health in residential and intensive outpatient settings. You’ll run DBT skills groups, provide individual and family therapy, complete assessments, and receive clinical supervision and structured training.

Employer: PRN Physical Therapy – La Mesa (Physical Rehabilitation Network)

(Physical Rehabilitation Network) Clinic Address: 6719 Alvarado Rd., San Diego, CA 92120

6719 Alvarado Rd., San Diego, CA 92120 Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $85,000 – $115,000+

Incentives: Monthly bonus up to $2,500, student loan repayment up to $25,000

Outpatient ortho role with strong support for new grads and experienced PTs. Highlights include a 12‑month mentorship program, AI‑assisted documentation to cut charting time, generous PTO, CE support, and robust medical, dental, and vision benefits.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.