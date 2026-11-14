La Mesa neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: AirSpace air pillows for shipping protection

Condition: Not stated

Location: Severin Manor, La Mesa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These AirSpace air pillows are great if you ship packages or need extra padding for storage boxes. They’re meant for shipping protection, so they can help keep items from breaking in transit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Scooby-Doo DVD

Category: Toys & games

Condition: New – never opened

Location: Severin Manor, La Mesa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This Scooby-Doo DVD is brand new and still sealed. A fun freebie for kids, families, or anyone who enjoys classic cartoon mysteries.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Multi-family yard sale

Location: Hillview Drive, Mt Helix, La Mesa, CA

Date & Time: Sunday, November 15 at 8 AM

Source: nextdoor.com

Several households on Hillview Drive are joining together for a multi-family yard sale. It’s a good chance to shop local and find great deals—you may also spot low-cost or free items as neighbors clear out their homes.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.