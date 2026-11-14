📅 Free tree giveaway for La Mesa residents

La Mesa is hosting a Tree Education & Giveaway Series event where you can learn about trees and take one home for your yard.

Come by MacArthur Park, 4975 Memorial Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Residents can request a free 5-gallon tree to plant at home. Trees are first-come, first-served and only for people who live within the City of La Mesa.

To participate, you must submit a request form and register through Tree San Diego (link provided on the city’s event page).