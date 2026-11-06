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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in La Mesa Right Now
La Mesa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from a tall lamp to scrap wood for projects. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Perch, Gate, Cups, Purse, Walker
A mix of miscellaneous household items, all shown in the photos. The post mentions a perch, gate, cups, purse, and a walker. Everything is already set out in the driveway for easy pickup.
- Condition: Not fully described; check photos for details
- Pickup: Items are sitting in the driveway, come and take what you need
- Location: La Mesa, San Diego County, CA 91941
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/E32JHxQ
- Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Scrap Wood Near Grossmont High
A large pile of scrap wood, great for DIY projects or building small structures. The poster says there are lots of 1" x 3" pieces and that you should take all of it.
- Condition: Scrap wood, mixed pieces
- Details: Lots of 1" x 3" boards; bring tools to load or cut as needed
- Pickup: Take all; you’ll need a truck for this haul
- Location: La Mesa, near Grossmont High (San Diego County, CA)
- Source: trashnothing.com
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/bHhimaU
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free Tall Torchiere Floor Lamp
A tall white metal torchiere floor lamp with a dimmable switch and halogen bulb. The pole is slightly bent, but it may still work fine for a corner or behind a chair.
- Type: Tall torchiere floor lamp
- Color/Material: White metal
- Features: Dimmable switch, halogen bulb included
- Condition: Pole is slightly bent (as noted by the poster)
- Location: Village, La Mesa, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in La Mesa tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.