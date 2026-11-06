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La Mesa

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in La Mesa Right Now

8 days ago

La Mesa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from a tall lamp to scrap wood for projects. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Perch, Gate, Cups, Purse, Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaK78_1GoNCCm700

A mix of miscellaneous household items, all shown in the photos. The post mentions a perch, gate, cups, purse, and a walker. Everything is already set out in the driveway for easy pickup.

  • Condition: Not fully described; check photos for details
  • Pickup: Items are sitting in the driveway, come and take what you need
  • Location: La Mesa, San Diego County, CA 91941
  • Source: trashnothing.com
  • Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/E32JHxQ
  • Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Scrap Wood Near Grossmont High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5MPe_1GoNCCm700

A large pile of scrap wood, great for DIY projects or building small structures. The poster says there are lots of 1" x 3" pieces and that you should take all of it.

  • Condition: Scrap wood, mixed pieces
  • Details: Lots of 1" x 3" boards; bring tools to load or cut as needed
  • Pickup: Take all; you’ll need a truck for this haul
  • Location: La Mesa, near Grossmont High (San Diego County, CA)
  • Source: trashnothing.com
  • Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/bHhimaU

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free Tall Torchiere Floor Lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7tBI_1GoNCCm700

A tall white metal torchiere floor lamp with a dimmable switch and halogen bulb. The pole is slightly bent, but it may still work fine for a corner or behind a chair.

  • Type: Tall torchiere floor lamp
  • Color/Material: White metal
  • Features: Dimmable switch, halogen bulb included
  • Condition: Pole is slightly bent (as noted by the poster)
  • Location: Village, La Mesa, CA
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in La Mesa tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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