📢 Nov 4 Planning meeting & Nov 13 Waite Drive Park input

📢 Planning meeting Nov 4 & Waite Drive Park input Nov 13

La Mesa’s Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 6 p.m. You can check the agenda and how to attend or watch remotely on the City of La Mesa website under the November 4 Planning Commission notice.

The city also wants your ideas for a new park on Waite Drive. A pop-up event will be held on Friday, November 13, from 2–5 p.m. where you can give input on what amenities you’d like to see in the future park.

For agenda documents, meeting access, and event updates, visit the official City of La Mesa website and look for the November 4 Planning Commission notice. Plans may change, so it’s a good idea to confirm details there before you go.