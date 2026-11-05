🏥 La Mesa healthcare jobs with multiple RN roles paying $64+/hr

La Mesa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both human and pet care. If you’re in nursing or vet medicine support, there are some solid full-time options open.

Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare (Pet Emergency and Specialty Center – East County)

Thrive Pet Healthcare (Pet Emergency and Specialty Center – East County) Location: La Mesa, CA

Salary: $19–$26/hour (based on experience, includes shift differential)

(based on experience, includes shift differential) Type: Full-time, 4×10-hour shifts, includes 1 weekend day, late swing & overnight

Front-desk meets emergency vet medicine: you’ll greet clients, manage multi-line phones, handle payments, and support a 24/7 emergency/specialty hospital. Good fit if you have 1+ year vet hospital experience, can handle high-pressure situations with empathy, and like strong benefits (401k match, mental health support, CE, and pet perks).

Employer: Sharp HealthCare – Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neuroscience Building

– Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neuroscience Building Location: La Mesa, CA

Salary: $64.21–$93.76/hour (union scale, based on RN experience)

(union scale, based on RN experience) Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (7 PM–7:30 AM), every other weekend, no on-call

Neuro PCU role caring for complex patients with stroke and other neuro needs. You’ll use full-scope nursing skills, coordinate with a multidisciplinary team, and may precept other nurses. Relocation bonus up to $5,000 may be available for new hires moving to San Diego, plus a $2,500 referral bonus for eligible internal referrals.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare – Sharp Grossmont Hospital

– Sharp Grossmont Hospital Location: La Mesa, CA

Salary: $64.21–$93.76/hour (union scale, based on RN experience)

(union scale, based on RN experience) Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights (7 PM–7:30 AM), every other weekend, no on-call

PCU role on the 3E GI/GU unit, caring for patients with complex GI and GU conditions. You’ll provide direct and indirect care, lead and delegate within the team, and support patient/family education and discharge planning. Relocation bonus up to $5,000 and $2,500 referral bonus may apply for eligible new hires.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.