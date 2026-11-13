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La Marque
📅 Michael Little live at O'Fayes Lounge on Nov. 27
11 days ago
📅 Live R&B and Soul Show in La Marque
Houston R&B and soul artist Michael Little will be performing live with his band, The New Urban Soul Experience, at O'Fayes Lounge, 405 Laurel Street, La Marque, TX 77568.
The show is on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
The performance will also feature MzzButtaBabii, Tiffany Renee, and BBYGRLMO.
If you’re looking for a night out with live music, mark your calendar and head to O'Fayes Lounge on Nov. 27.
More Info: Calendar • Michael Little live at O'Fayes Lounge
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