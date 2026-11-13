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La Marque
📅 Michael Little live R&B show at O'Fayes Lounge Nov. 20
11 days ago
📅 Live R&B and soul show in La Marque
Houston R&B and soul artist Michael Little will perform live with his band, the New Urban Soul Experience, at O'Fayes Lounge, 405 Laurel Street, La Marque, TX 77568.
Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
General Admission: $25
VIP: $35
The show will also feature MzzButtaBabii, Tiffany Renee, and BBYGRLMO.
If you’re into R&B and soul, grab a ticket and enjoy a night out in La Marque.
More Info: Calendar • Michael Little live at O'Fayes Lounge
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