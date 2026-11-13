📅 Live R&B and soul show in La Marque

Houston R&B and soul artist Michael Little will perform live with his band, the New Urban Soul Experience, at O'Fayes Lounge, 405 Laurel Street, La Marque, TX 77568.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

General Admission: $25

VIP: $35

The show will also feature MzzButtaBabii, Tiffany Renee, and BBYGRLMO.

If you’re into R&B and soul, grab a ticket and enjoy a night out in La Marque.