🚧 Avenue A closed 4–6 hours Nov. 4 for sewer line repair

🚧 Avenue A closed for emergency sewer work on Nov. 4

Avenue A near FM 1764, behind the Prairie Oaks subdivision, will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for an emergency sewer line replacement.

The closure should last about 4–6 hours. The city does not expect any interruption in utility service for residents.

Detour route for drivers:

Continue north on Avenue A to Autry Street

Follow Autry Street to FM 1764

Use caution, follow detour signs, and watch for workers in the area.

Stay informed & contacts:

Sign up for city alerts: alerts.cityoflamarque.gov

Emergencies: 911

Utility emergencies (business hours): 409-938-9280

After-hours utility emergencies (like water line breaks): La Marque Police Dispatch 409-938-9269

This work addresses a sewer line that has had repeated failures in recent weeks.