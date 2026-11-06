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La Marque
🚧 Avenue A closed 4–6 hours Nov. 4 for sewer line repair
9 days ago
🚧 Avenue A closed for emergency sewer work on Nov. 4
Avenue A near FM 1764, behind the Prairie Oaks subdivision, will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for an emergency sewer line replacement.
The closure should last about 4–6 hours. The city does not expect any interruption in utility service for residents.
Detour route for drivers:
- Continue north on Avenue A to Autry Street
- Follow Autry Street to FM 1764
- Use caution, follow detour signs, and watch for workers in the area.
Stay informed & contacts:
- Sign up for city alerts: alerts.cityoflamarque.gov
- Emergencies: 911
- Utility emergencies (business hours): 409-938-9280
- After-hours utility emergencies (like water line breaks): La Marque Police Dispatch 409-938-9269
This work addresses a sewer line that has had repeated failures in recent weeks.
More Info: Avenue A Closed Near FM 1764 for Emergency Sewer L...
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