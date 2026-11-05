Free Native Tree Giveaway at La Marque City Hall

The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will host a free native tree giveaway on Saturday, November 7, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. at La Marque City Hall, 1111 Bayou Road. A total of 150 native trees in 5-gallon containers (Cedar Elm, Live Oak, Overcup Oak) will be given out free, first-come, first-served, while supplies last. The event is held in honor of Texas Arbor Day, which is observed on the first Friday in November, to promote planting trees during the cooler months. More information: https://alrt.se/u/JkxEUqs4xXr

This content is adapted from materials provided by La Marque Fire Department