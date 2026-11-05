Lone Star Rally road safety reminder

During the Lone Star Rally from Thursday, November 5 through Sunday, November 8, the La Marque Fire Department urges drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and stay alert to prevent crashes. Drivers should give motorcycles plenty of space, check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes, use turn signals, avoid following too closely, be extra careful at intersections and turns, and stay off their phones. Motorcyclists are asked to ride responsibly, obey traffic laws, and watch out for one another so everyone can get home safely.

This content is adapted from materials provided by La Marque Fire Department