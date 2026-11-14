📢 Families and schools make a powerful team at La Joya ISD.

As part of National School Psychology Week, the district is reminding families how important they are to student success.

They encourage parents and caregivers to:

Stay connected with your child’s teachers and school team.

with your child’s teachers and school team. Share your child’s strengths, needs, and any concerns.

your child’s strengths, needs, and any concerns. Work together with the school to support learning and well‑being.

with the school to support learning and well‑being. Ask for help whenever you have questions or face challenges.

The message is simple: when families and schools partner closely, students are better supported and more likely to thrive.