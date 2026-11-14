📢 La Joya ISD highlights recent districtwide job fair

La Joya ISD recently hosted a districtwide Job Fair at the La Joya ISD Wellness Gym in La Joya, TX, giving local job seekers a chance to learn about careers that support students and school operations.

The event was held in two sessions and brought together representatives from several departments, including Transportation, Custodial Services, Child Nutrition Services, Operations/Physical Plant, and Energy & Compliance.

Attendees were able to:

Meet directly with district staff

Learn about job duties

Hear about competitive pay and employee benefits

and See how each role helps keep schools safe, clean, and supportive for students

La Joya ISD thanked everyone who attended, along with the Human Capital & Talent Development Department and all participating departments for organizing and supporting the fair.