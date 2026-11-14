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Basketball
📅 La Joya Coyotes home basketball game tonight at 7:30
11 days ago
📅 La Joya Coyotes vs. Brownsville Pace – Game Tonight
Basketball fans, there’s a big home game tonight at La Joya High School.
- Who’s playing: La Joya High School Coyotes vs. Brownsville Pace Vikings
- When: Tonight, Friday, November 13, at 7:30 PM
- Where: La Joya High School
Students, families, and community members are invited to come out, fill the stands, and cheer on the boys’ basketball team.
If you’re free tonight, head to La Joya High School at 7:30 PM to support the Coyotes and bring that home-court energy.
More Info: La Joya Independent School District -
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