📅 La Joya Coyotes vs. Brownsville Pace – Game Tonight

Basketball fans, there’s a big home game tonight at La Joya High School.

Who’s playing: La Joya High School Coyotes vs. Brownsville Pace Vikings

La Joya High School vs. When: Tonight, Friday, November 13, at 7:30 PM

Where: La Joya High School

Students, families, and community members are invited to come out, fill the stands, and cheer on the boys’ basketball team.

If you’re free tonight, head to La Joya High School at 7:30 PM to support the Coyotes and bring that home-court energy.