LaHarpe has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at one local shelter, hoping their turn for a forever home comes soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility

Location: LaHarpe, KS

LaHarpe, KS Phone: (620) 496-3647

Carmine is a tiny brown beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and purrs, she could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Carmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

(all) Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility

Location: LaHarpe, KS

LaHarpe, KS Phone: (620) 496-3647

Aurora is a sleek black kitten with a bright future ahead of her. She’s waiting for a family who will give her toys, treats, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility

Location: LaHarpe, KS

LaHarpe, KS Phone: (620) 496-3647

Autumn is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and discover what a real home feels like. She’d love a soft bed and a gentle hand to pet her.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility

Location: LaHarpe, KS

LaHarpe, KS Phone: (620) 496-3647

Birch is a young white boy kitten who’s still learning about the world. With a patient adopter, he can grow into a confident, loving house cat.

👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility

Location: LaHarpe, KS

LaHarpe, KS Phone: (620) 496-3647

Gandalf is a handsome orange adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm companion. If you want a more mature kitty, he may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Allen County Animal Rescue Facility at (620) 496-3647 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.