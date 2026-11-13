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🐱 Sweet LaHarpe Cats Ready to Join Loving Kansas Homes
LaHarpe has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at one local shelter, hoping their turn for a forever home comes soon.
Carmine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility
- Location: LaHarpe, KS
- Phone: (620) 496-3647
Carmine is a tiny brown beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and purrs, she could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Carmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility
- Location: LaHarpe, KS
- Phone: (620) 496-3647
Aurora is a sleek black kitten with a bright future ahead of her. She’s waiting for a family who will give her toys, treats, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility
- Location: LaHarpe, KS
- Phone: (620) 496-3647
Autumn is a mostly white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and discover what a real home feels like. She’d love a soft bed and a gentle hand to pet her.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Birch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility
- Location: LaHarpe, KS
- Phone: (620) 496-3647
Birch is a young white boy kitten who’s still learning about the world. With a patient adopter, he can grow into a confident, loving house cat.
👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gandalf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Allen County Animal Rescue Facility
- Location: LaHarpe, KS
- Phone: (620) 496-3647
Gandalf is a handsome orange adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle in as a calm companion. If you want a more mature kitty, he may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Allen County Animal Rescue Facility at (620) 496-3647 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.