La Habra retail is busy right now—auto parts and discount fashion stores are both hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts at the counter, on the phone, and sometimes out in the parking lot. Mix of customer service, basic cash handling, stocking, and light hands-on tasks like installing wipers or testing batteries. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus, and there’s a clear path to grow plus benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, PTO, and health insurance.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $18.90/hour

Front-line leadership role in a busy off-price retail store. You’ll open/close the store, supervise associates, keep the sales floor safe and organized, and help with cash office and scheduling. Good fit if you have some customer service or retail lead experience and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour

Step-up role that supports the Store and Assistant Managers with sales, customer service, and daily operations. You’ll lead team members on the sales floor, handle returns, manage online/ship-to-store orders, and take on opening/closing duties. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.