📅 Las Positas students recently held a special Veterans Day assembly to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The Las Positas school community gathered as students thanked veterans through music, poetry, and presentations. Fifth graders tied military service to the International Baccalaureate (IB) learner profile, showing how service members model those traits.

The La Habra High School NJROTC presented the colors and took part in a special flag presentation honoring Orlando Leon. Students also performed “God Bless America,” “This Land Is Your Land,” and a U.S. Armed Forces medley.

The school thanked veterans, families, staff, and students for helping make the event a meaningful moment of gratitude and respect.