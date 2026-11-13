La Habra’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big chains and local shops hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour

Run the busy dairy department like your own mini-store—leading a team, setting schedules, managing inventory, and keeping everything fresh and customer-ready. Good fit if you have grocery experience, like a fast pace, and want solid benefits plus DailyPay access.

Employer: MEGA BROWN BOX, INC.

Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Discount furniture and home goods shop looking for someone to basically “own” the store when the owners aren’t there—opening/closing, sales, displays, unloading trucks, and helping lead part-time staff. Great if you’re hands-on, tech-comfy, and want real responsibility in a small, growing business.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with crafts and hobby supplies, work the floor, and support store operations. Nights and weekends are needed, and it’s a nice match if you enjoy creative projects and steady retail work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: La Habra, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.90 – $21.50/hour

Front-end and pharmacy-facing role where you ring up sales, keep shelves stocked, and help patients with basic questions. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, strong customer contact, and experience in a pharmacy setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.