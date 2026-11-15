La Grange has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, indoor life with a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter

Phone: (979) 966-0021

This handsome little tuxedo boy is a young kitten, full of that curious baby-cat energy. If you’re ready for playtime, tiny paws, and lots of learning together, Horseshoe could be a great match.

👉 Meet F26 FC 1148 Horseshoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter

Phone: (979) 966-0021

Seven is a gray/blue kitten with a soft coat and bright eyes. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, play, and patience as he grows into your new best friend.

👉 Meet F26 LG 1143 Seven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / Red (mostly)

Orange / Red (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter

Phone: (979) 966-0021

Mandy is a beautiful orange adult cat, perfect if you’d like a kitty who is past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice for families who want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet F26 FC 1151 Mandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue (mostly)

Gray / Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter

Phone: (979) 966-0021

Monte is a mostly gray/blue baby girl, still very young and ready to grow up in a loving home. If you’re looking for a kitten to raise and bond with from the start, she may be the one.

👉 Meet F26 FC 1150 Monte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near La Grange, TX, please consider visiting Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter or calling (979) 966-0021 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.