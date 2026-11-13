undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
La Grange
City email issues continue; key phone numbers listed
8 days ago
The City of La Grange is still having some Microsoft Outlook email issues, although service is improving and email queues are close to normal. If you cannot reach a city office by email, call:
- City Hall: 979-968-5805
- Casino Hall: 979-968-3017
- Fayette Public Library: 979-968-3765
- Randolph Recreation Center: 979-968-5600
- Police Department: 979-968-5806
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Grange
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.