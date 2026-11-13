The City of La Grange is still having some Microsoft Outlook email issues, although service is improving and email queues are close to normal. If you cannot reach a city office by email, call:

City Hall : 979-968-5805

: Casino Hall : 979-968-3017

: Fayette Public Library : 979-968-3765

: Randolph Recreation Center : 979-968-5600

: Police Department: 979-968-5806

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Grange