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La Grange
La Grange issues trash pickup reminders
9 days ago
The City of La Grange reminds residents to have trash out before 7:00 AM on pickup day or set it out the night before. Use only the new BVR bins and do not use old bins, and make sure all trash is bagged with no loose trash in the bin.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Grange
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