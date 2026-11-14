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📅 2027 Chamber Banquet to spotlight hospital reopening
📅 Hear hospital reopening update at 2027 Chamber Banquet
The La Grange Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet is set for Friday, January 29, 2027, 6:00–10:00 PM at Frisch Auf Valley Country Club, 575 Country Club Dr, La Grange, TX 78945.
Keynote speaker Dani Dominguez, Hospital Administrator at Progressive Health of Fayette, will share the latest on reopening the hospital formerly known as St. Mark's Medical Center — where things stand now, what’s next, and what it will mean for La Grange families and businesses.
The evening includes dinner and drinks, live music, awards, live and silent auctions, and a photo booth.
Ticket options:
- Platinum Table (1 available) – $1,200 for 9, premium banner and VIP recognition
- Gold Table (5 available) – $650 for 7, recognition in event materials and social media
- Individual Ticket – $100 with dinner and drinks
Businesses can also sponsor or donate auction items. To reserve seats or sponsor, use the event page or contact the Chamber at 979-968-5756 or chamber@lagrangetx.org.
More Info: La Grange Hospital Update: Keynote at the 2027 Cha...
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