New Belltec post drivers now in stock in La Grange

Kleiber Tractor & Equipment at 1701 West Travis St., La Grange, TX 78945 now has new Belltec HP-750 and Belltec HP-350 post drivers in stock. The HP-750 is built for 4–6 ton machines, and the HP-350 is for 1–3 ton machines; both can drive wood and steel posts and are made in Texas. For pricing and availability, call 979-968-3187.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kleiber Tractor & Equipment