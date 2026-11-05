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Round Top
Children enjoy special concert at Round Top Institute
3 days ago
Children from the Fayette Public Library storytime program visited the Round Top Festival Institute and attended a private concert by James Dick and a cellist named Iverson, then performed their own short concert on the main stage. Library staff thanked the local community for helping make this special music experience possible for the kids.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fayette Public Library / Fayette Heritage Museum & Archives
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