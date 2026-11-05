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La Grange

La Grange City Council meets Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

4 days ago
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The City of La Grange will hold a City Council Meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 155 E. Colorado Street. The agenda includes a presentation on the Vision of La Grange Comprehensive Plan, a presentation on the Unified Development Code (UDC) Diagnostic Report, and discussion and possible action on setting the 2027 La Grange Holiday Schedule. More information: https://loom.ly/adlrRZk

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Grange

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