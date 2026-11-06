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La Grange Park
💰 La Grange Park water & sewer rates rise 3% in 2027
9 days ago
💰 Water & sewer rates going up 3% on Jan 1, 2027
The Village of La Grange Park is increasing water and sewer rates by 3.0% starting January 1, 2027.
Here’s what’s changing per 100 cubic feet of usage:
- Water: from $13.33 to $13.73
- Sewer: from $3.45 to $3.55
The new rates help cover the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Village’s water and sewer systems.
You’ll first see these new charges on your January 2027 water bill, which will be mailed out in mid-February.
For more details and FAQs, visit the Village’s Water and Sewer Rate page on lagrangepark.org.
More Info: Village Water and Sewer Rate Increase • La Grange ...
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