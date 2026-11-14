La Grange is hiring steady, full-time help in public safety right now. If you’re calm under pressure and want a state job with overtime potential, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: 4000 Morgan Road, La Grange, KY 40031

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, eligible for overtime, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $39,127.68 annually + $5.23/hr locality premium , $2.13/hr shift , $2.13/hr weekend , $2.13/hr holiday

+ , , , Application deadline: 11/19/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Entry-level role (no experience required) where you help keep a state correctional facility safe by supervising inmates, doing counts and searches, and writing daily reports. Good fit if you’re 20+ with a high school diploma, strong observation skills, and want to start a criminal justice career with clear training and state benefits.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: 1612 Dawkins Road, La Grange, KY 40031

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, eligible for overtime, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $39,127.68 annually + $5.23/hr locality premium , $2.13/hr shift , $2.13/hr weekend , $2.13/hr holiday

+ , , , Application deadline: 11/17/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Similar duties at a nearby facility: supervising inmate activities, enforcing rules, and checking for contraband to keep staff, inmates, and the public safe. Great option if you want stable hours, overtime potential, and a clear path into state public safety work.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections

Commonwealth of Kentucky – Location: 1612 Dawkins Road, La Grange, KY 40031

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, eligible for overtime, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $39,127.68 annually + $5.23/hr locality premium , $2.13/hr shift , $2.13/hr weekend , $2.13/hr holiday

+ , , , Application deadline: 11/19/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Another active posting for the same classification, showing they’re hiring several officers at this site. If you meet the basics (age 20+, high school grad, valid driver’s license) and can handle a hazardous environment, this is a solid way to get your foot in the door with the state.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, read the full posting, and apply before the deadline. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about getting into criminal justice.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.