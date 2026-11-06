undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 La Grange KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple PRN & Clinic Roles
La Grange healthcare is hiring, especially in rehab and dental support. If you’re licensed and like flexible hours, there are several solid PRN and temp options right now.
Speech Language Pathologist – PRN
- Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab
- Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with residents across the facility, focusing on evaluations, treatment plans, and family education. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours in a skilled nursing setting with 401(k + match and EAP.
Occupational Therapist – PRN
- Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab
- Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on OT role doing evals, treatments, and discharge planning for residents. You’ll supervise OTAs, join care conferences, and still keep a flexible PRN schedule with 401(k match and EAP.
COTA – PRN
- Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab
- Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the OT with treatments, documentation, and resident education in a rehab setting. Great if you’re a licensed COTA wanting flexible shifts plus 401(k match and EAP.
Orthodontic Assistant (Temp)
- Employer: American Family Orthodontics
- Location: 2005 S Hwy 53 A, La Grange, KY 40031
- Type: Temp
- Salary: Up to $21/hr (based on experience)
Chairside ortho role in a modern, team-focused practice—taking X‑rays, impressions, changing wires, and helping patients feel at ease. Comes with perks like Employee Stock Ownership Plan, 401(k), Daily Pay, and professional development.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.