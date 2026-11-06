🏥 La Grange KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple PRN & Clinic Roles

La Grange healthcare is hiring, especially in rehab and dental support. If you’re licensed and like flexible hours, there are several solid PRN and temp options right now.

Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab

Richwood Nursing and Rehab Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)

(Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71) Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with residents across the facility, focusing on evaluations, treatment plans, and family education. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours in a skilled nursing setting with 401(k + match and EAP.

Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab

Richwood Nursing and Rehab Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)

(Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71) Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on OT role doing evals, treatments, and discharge planning for residents. You’ll supervise OTAs, join care conferences, and still keep a flexible PRN schedule with 401(k match and EAP.

Employer: Richwood Nursing and Rehab

Richwood Nursing and Rehab Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)

(Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71) Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the OT with treatments, documentation, and resident education in a rehab setting. Great if you’re a licensed COTA wanting flexible shifts plus 401(k match and EAP.

Employer: American Family Orthodontics

Location: 2005 S Hwy 53 A, La Grange, KY 40031

Type: Temp

Salary: Up to $21/hr (based on experience)

Chairside ortho role in a modern, team-focused practice—taking X‑rays, impressions, changing wires, and helping patients feel at ease. Comes with perks like Employee Stock Ownership Plan, 401(k), Daily Pay, and professional development.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.