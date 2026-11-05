🏥 La Grange KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

La Grange has some solid healthcare roles open right now, especially if you like working in rehab and long‑term care. All of these are in or very close to town, so you can skip the long Louisville commute.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (at Trilogy Health Services)

Synchrony Rehab (at Trilogy Health Services) Location: La Grange, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Full-time SLP role in a senior living setting, providing evaluations, treatment plans, and therapy for speech, language, voice, and swallowing. Comes with weekly pay, health and dental after your first month, student loan repayment, and 401(k) match, plus a structured six‑month training and orientation period.

Employer: Richwood Nursing & Rehab

Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

COTA role in a nursing and rehab facility, working closely with the OT to treat residents, document care, and join care conferences. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 7 paid holidays (including your birthday), HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, and EAP.

Employer: Richwood Nursing & Rehab

Location: La Grange, KY (Oldham County, Exit 22 off I‑71)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50–$21.00/hour (based on experience) + shift differential

Day‑shift CNA/SRNA position providing daily nursing care and support to residents in a long‑term care setting. Strong local option if you don’t want to drive into Louisville, with health, dental, vision, PTO, 7 paid holidays (including your birthday), HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, and EAP.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.