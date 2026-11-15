📢 Buy a holiday wreath and support La Grande High School students

La Grande High School FCCLA is selling holiday wreaths as a fundraiser.

Order deadline: November 19

How to order: Online at https://vwfundraiser.com/org/lagrande-hs-fccla Or in person through any FCCLA member

Pickup date: Friday, December 4

Pickup location: La Grande High School

If you’d like a fresh wreath for the holidays and want to support local students at the same time, place your order before November 19 and pick it up at the high school on December 4.