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La Grande
📢 Order a holiday wreath by Nov. 19 to support LGHS FCCLA
5 days ago
📢 Buy a holiday wreath and support La Grande High School students
La Grande High School FCCLA is selling holiday wreaths as a fundraiser.
- Order deadline: November 19
- How to order:
- Online at https://vwfundraiser.com/org/lagrande-hs-fccla
- Or in person through any FCCLA member
- Pickup date: Friday, December 4
- Pickup location: La Grande High School
If you’d like a fresh wreath for the holidays and want to support local students at the same time, place your order before November 19 and pick it up at the high school on December 4.
More Info: La Grande School District -
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