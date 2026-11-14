La Grande’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home health and leadership roles. If you’re a medical pro looking for stability and a slower-paced town, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: La Grande, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home health role where you’re the main RN contact for each patient episode. You’ll coordinate care, do home visits, manage OASIS, and work closely with physicians and the office team. Enhabit highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support for eligible staff.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local hospital)

CompHealth (recruiting for a local hospital) Location: La Grande, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation)

100% outpatient pulmonology with four 10-hour days per week and no call. See about 13–16 patients/day, with scribe options and a new Vyntis PFT system in a growing critical access hospital. Board-certified or board-eligible candidates welcome; CompHealth helps with salary/contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – La Grande Post Acute Rehab

Location: La Grande, OR

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $40–$50/hr DOE

Office-heavy administrative nursing role combining MDS Coordinator and Resident Care Manager duties. MDS experience not required—they will train the right RN. Expect a steady weekday schedule, minimal floor work, full benefits, leadership growth, and relocation assistance for the right candidate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.