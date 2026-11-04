🏥 LaFollette TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & CNA Openings

LaFollette’s hospital and skilled nursing teams are hiring, with options for both steady schedules and flexible PRN shifts.

Below are several solid healthcare roles at Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Location: La Follette, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

PRN RN role in long-term care, using the full nursing process and working closely with physicians and the care team. Great if you want flexible hours while keeping up a wide range of clinical skills across different patient needs.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Location: LaFollette, TN

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CNA role in a skilled nursing facility, helping with daily care, vitals, and mobility support. Good fit if you want steady hours, direct patient contact, and a team setting.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – LaFollette Medical Center Location: LaFollette, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Similar skilled nursing CNA work, but on a PRN night schedule for extra flexibility or a second job. You’ll support basic care, safety, and comfort for residents while working with the nursing team.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.