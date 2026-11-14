LaFayette has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to auto care. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2988

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2625 N HWY 27, LaFayette, GA 30728

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: You’ll stock shelves, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), company discounts, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2988

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2625 N HWY 27, LaFayette, GA 30728

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: This is a front-end role running the registers, greeting shoppers, and handling payments. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer contact, with the same strong Walmart benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Stonebriar Auto Services LLC (Jiffy Lube)

Location: LaFayette, GA

Pay: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wage (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Step into leadership while staying hands-on with the team and customers. They’ll train you on vehicle services if you have solid work and supervisory experience, and you get big discounts on services, plus PTO and health, dental, and vision insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer you can apply for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.