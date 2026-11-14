La Crosse’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small wellness clinics. If you’re in medical or wellness work, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Gundersen Health System (Emplify Health)

Gundersen Health System (Emplify Health) Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, 72 hrs/2 weeks)

Salary: Starting at $71,900/year (0.9 FTE, DOE)

Work half with outpatient adult neuro patients and half in an integrative otolaryngology practice. Monday–Friday days, no weekends/holidays, strong CE support (MedBridge), big therapy team, and relocation help available.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. / Midwest Dental

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Up to $350,000–$400,000/year (daily guarantee, quarterly bonus, sign-on bonus)

Step into a busy, established office with strong patient flow and real clinical autonomy. You’ll get mentorship, modern tech, complimentary CE, and full benefits so you can focus on patient care and growing your book.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for major trauma center)

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Join a fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma team with a 1:13 call rotation for better work–life balance. High-volume Level II trauma center with Stryker Mako robotics, academic affiliation, and a large multispecialty group; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.

(Note: Listing appears twice online; this is one unique role.)

Employer: Gundersen Health System / Emplify Health

Location: La Crosse or Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Lead acute care pharmacy services across multiple sites, including inpatient operations, compounding, and medication safety. Ideal for a pharmacist with 5–10+ years health-system leadership and multi-site experience who wants system-level impact.

Employer: MY Life Chiropractic and Health Center

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Part-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30–$35/hour

Join a long-standing, busy wellness office with six chiropractors and a steady flow of patients. Flexible schedule, employee discounts, and a focus on natural healthcare using deep tissue, trigger point, and other therapeutic techniques.

Employer: Driftless Aesthetics

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$60/hour + commission + tips (expected $90,000–$145,000+/year)

Help lead a growing medspa’s second location, providing injectables, IV therapy, and wellness services while overseeing clinical standards. Comes with PTO, training, and strong growth potential for an NP who loves aesthetics and leadership.

Employer: Driftless Aesthetics

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $40/hour

Provide Botox, fillers, PDO threads, IV therapy, and other non-surgical treatments in a modern medspa setting. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of clinical experience plus prior injectable experience and want ongoing education and a supportive team.

Employer: Emplify Health

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, salaried)

Salary: $59,508–$92,830/year (DOE)

Oversee central fill pharmacy techs, manage workflows, and support daily operations Monday–Friday. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear career growth for a CPHT with 3+ years of pharmacy experience.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time (80 hrs/pay period)

Pay: $22.12–$31.21/hour

Evening shift role supporting the OR by cleaning, packaging, and sterilizing instruments, with rotating call, weekends, and holidays. Comes with Mayo’s strong benefits, education support, and a path to CRCST certification within 18 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking about schedules, start dates, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.