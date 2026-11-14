La Crosse has a nice mix of steady retail and bank jobs right now, with both full-time and part-time options. Good picks here if you like helping people and want predictable hours.

Employer: Gundersen Health System (Emplify Health listing is the same role)

Gundersen Health System (Emplify Health listing is the same role) Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work on the front end of a major health system, keeping products and displays organized for patients and visitors. Good fit if you like a stable healthcare setting, clear routines, and being part of a large, mission-driven employer.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Classic retail role with steady hours and benefits at a national chain. You’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and may help in the photo and online order pickup areas.

Employer: Citizens State Bank of La Crosse

Location: La Crosse, WI

Type: Part-time, flexible daytime hours

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want daytime hours while kids are in school or alongside other commitments. You’ll handle deposits, cash checks, and balance a drawer at a local community bank that offers training if you’re new to banking.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.